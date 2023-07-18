At least 1 person was treated for ‘heat-related discomfort’ in a plane at a Las Vegas airport

 Celal Gunes/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

(CNN) — First responders treated at least one person for “heat-related discomfort” in a Delta Airlines flight that experienced “uncomfortable temperatures inside the cabin” at Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International Airport Monday, the airline said.

Flight 555, which was scheduled to fly from Las Vegas to Atlanta, was ultimately canceled, Delta said in a Tuesday statement, but did not share further details.