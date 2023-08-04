Sudbury (CNN) — When I see the car number plate ending in “GAY”, I know I’m in the right place. Pulling up to a pretty cottage in rural Suffolk, the statement two-tone Chrysler on the gravel driveway is a tell-tale sign that the owner is artist Maggi Hambling.

She duly emerges from her “junky garage”-turned-studio in instantly recognizable style — her nest of grey hair characteristically bouffant, her eyelashes clumpily coated in mascara, wearing a padded black gilet on top of an oversized white shirt. It’s a look that’s become synonymous with her reputation of being “the original bad girl of British art”, a “queer icon” and a “controversial figure”.