At Burning Man, a 26-foot tall box sculpture paid fiery tribute to Ukraine

(CNN) — In the early hours of Thursday, in the middle of the ephemeral city that rises in Nevada’s Black Rock Desert each summer, a 26-foot-tall, 13-foot-wide box was set ablaze. The flames formed a column in the sky, engulfing the wooden tower for over 20 minutes before it collapsed to reveal a secret monument hidden within: a giant steel phoenix representing the resilience of war-torn Ukraine.

Per its name, the Burning Man arts and music festival sees attendees set fire to a wooden effigy each year. But other installations end in ashes too, built to be burned down after their short lifespans.