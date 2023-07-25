JANESVILLE, Wis -- The oldest 4-H fair in the United States kicked off in Janesville on Tuesday.
The Rock County 4-H Fair is jam-packed with attractions ranging from carnival rides to pig racing to milking cows to a free bouncy-house.
The biggest attraction of all, though, is all the junior exhibitors, fair board president Ryan Gregory said.
"It’s a lot of dedication," he said. "These kids work all summer long on these projects and bring them to the fair. They took care of them, they drill them, they wash them, they clip them, they feed them.”
The junior exhibitors can be found all around the fairground taking care of cows, goats, sheep, chickens, ducks, and pigs.
During a heat wave like the one southern Wisconsin is currently experiencing, the animals need extra care.
Gregory said both the animals and the exhibitors are used to the weather since it is the same across the county every year in the last week of July -- when the fair is annually held. He feels like the juniors do an amazing job of caring for their livestock in the extreme heat.
According to junior exhibitor Aiden Hodge, it's easy.
"You just give them lots of water and rinse them off," Hodge said.
Last year's Miss Fairest of the Fair, Sara Kronberg, could be found walking the grounds on Tuesday. A former exhibitor herself, she explained another method to help keep the animals cool.
"In a lot of the barns, there's fans," Kronberg said. "In the pig barn, we don't have fans. So, it's really important for exhibitors to watch their animals and keep them cool."
More information about the fair can be found at rockcounty4hfair.com. The fair will run through Sunday evening.