​​The American Museum of Natural History (AMNH) in New York has a transformative, grandiose new wing.

While much attention in recent years was focused on the institution’s main eastern entryway facing Central Park, where debate raged over the fate of a controversial statue of Theodore Roosevelt — it was removed in early 2022 —the institution has been planning and building the $465 million, 230,000-square-foot Richard Gilder Center for Science, Education and Innovation on its western, Columbus Avenue side for nearly a decade.