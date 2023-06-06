Air India flight bound for San Francisco diverted to Russia over technical issue

 Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

(CNN) — An Air India flight from India to San Francisco was diverted due to a technical issue with one of the plane’s engines and has landed safely in Russia’s Magadan airport, in the country’s far east, according to a statement from the carrier.

Flight AI173 was carrying 216 passengers and 16 crew. The airline will operate an alternate flight carrying everyone from Magadan to San Francisco on Wednesday.