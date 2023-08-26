British Museum director steps down amid theft investigation

The director of the British Museum Hartwig Fischer has stepped down.

 Tim Ireland/AP/FILE

(CNN) — The British Museum has begun recovering some items that were taken from the prestigious institution and sold online, museum chair George Osborne said on Saturday.

Osborne’s comments follow revelations that the museum failed to properly heed warnings that items purportedly from its collection had been appearing for sale online.

