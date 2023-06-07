DEFOREST, Wis. -- One in eight women is diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime, a disease that touches millions of families.
Rhonda Hilmershausen is one of those women. Now, after ten years of living breast cancer-free, Hilmershausen reflects on her cancer journey and looks forward to what is next.
When Hilmershausen was first diagnosed, she and her family were heartbroken. However, as a mother to two children, a wife, a sister and a friend, she was determined to survive.
“I remember my 13 year old Maddie always asking, ‘You’re not going to die, right Mom?’ … I said I’m not going to die from this. And damn it, I didn’t die from this,” she recalled.
Even through her rigorous treatments lasting eight months, Hilmershausen found strength in the community of support surrounding her. Beyond her loving family and friends, an event called the Susan G. Komen's More Than Pink Walk helped her move forward.
“We got there and I was bald wearing a ball cap and 'Team Breast Friends' was formed, and my family, my friends came and I was so completely overwhelmed by the love that you see,” said Hilmershausen. “All the pink t-shirts of the survivors and the people fighting were unbelievable. Not that I ever really felt alone, but I had moments. I stopped feeling alone after that.”
Since that first walk, Hilmershausen has been a strong supporter of the walk and fundraiser, even coming in as number one fundraiser a few years in a row.
“Some people will say, ‘You know, I did this for you.’ This isn’t for me, this is for the one in eight women that get diagnosed that need your help. I got through it, but now we’ve got to help everyone else get through it, too,” said Hilmershausen.
She views this event as a part of her journey forward, recognizing that it is a part of a past and future with breast cancer.
“I will always be a survivor, I will always be proud to be a survivor, I will always probably cry like this when I talk about it. It was a tough journey, but again you find out who’s really there for you, and I just did not know what kind of support I had,” said Hilmershausen.
Hilmershausen wants any women battling breast cancer to know there are others fighting for them and organizations like Susan G. Komen working toward a world without breast cancer.
“If my daughters could see that in their lifetime, I’ve done everything that I can," she said.
Hilmershausen and her family will be attending her 10th More Than Pink Walk on Saturday on Willow Island at the Alliant Energy Center.
Hilmershausen and her family will be attending her 10th More Than Pink Walk on Saturday on Willow Island at the Alliant Energy Center.
