(CNN) — Brad Ryan and his grandmother Joy Ryan set out on a journey to visit all 63 national parks seven and a half years ago. This week they completed their goal when they arrived at the National Park of American Samoa.

“The National Park of American Samoa is the only U.S. national park south of the equator and our most remote park,” Ryan posted on the Grandma Joy’s Road Trip Instagram page created to document their travels. “It was a long road to get here, but we couldn’t have chosen a more epic place to conclude this epic chapter of Grandma Joy’s Road Trip!”