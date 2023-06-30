66 floors high in a New York supertall, there’s nothing but net at this open-air basketball court

(CNN) — On which basketball court can you get the most air? Brooklyn’s latest addition to the New York City skyline, the Brooklyn Tower, is offering its residents those bragging rights.

The 93-story, 1,066 foot-tall residential building in Downtown Brooklyn — which is the borough’s first supertall skyscraper — unveiled the first look at its forthcoming Sky Park to CNN, a space on the building’s 66th floor which will include a basketball court, dog run and children’s playground. At 629 feet above the ground, they will be the highest facilities of their kind in the Western Hemisphere, according to the building’s developer, JDS Development Group.