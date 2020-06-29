Lifeguard at Mount Horeb pool tests positive for COVID-19

MOUNT HOREB, Wis. — A lifeguard at the Mount Horeb Family Aquatic Center tested positive for COVID-19, a Facebook post said.

Mount Horeb Family Aquatic Center announced Saturday they would close indefinitely as someone tested positive for the coronavirus.

Officials announced Sunday a lifeguard had tested positive Saturday. The lifeguard worked Wednesday and Friday as the first test the lifeguard took came back negative. The lifeguard got a second test Thursday and got a positive result Saturday. He got a third test Saturday and plans to know the results Monday.

The lifeguards have worn masks when they are not in the chair and do frequent cleaning on high contact areas with masks and gloves on, the post said.



