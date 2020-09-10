Life on lockdown: What quarantine is like for students living in UW-Madison dorms

MADISON, Wis. — Given the coronavirus pandemic, the university experience is anything but normal for college students across the country, including at Wisconsin’s flagship school.

On Thursday, the University of Wisconsin-Madison switched to virtual learning for the next two weeks as a result of rising coronavirus cases on campus.

Students living in in Sellery and Witte residence halls are also being quarantined until at least Sept. 23 after several positive test results were confirmed in each dorm.

Quarantine rules

Several students told News 3 Now they were notified hours before the quarantine went into affect at 10 p.m. Wednesday. They also said they would not be allowed inside the residence hall if they left during this two-week period.

Students will be allowed to leave their rooms to shower and use the restroom, according to a release from the university. They will not be allowed to congregate in other parts of the building, according to a release sent to students by the university.

Resident assistants in the dorms will monitor floors to make sure students are following the rules and all resident floors in Sellery and Witte have security cameras which can be used to investigate policy violations.

All resident policies will be enforced, and any violations may warrant immediate removal from University Housing, according to the release.

Dining options

Initially, University Housing was going to deliver predetermined food items to each residence hall. Students were offered a muffin, banana and water for breakfast on Thursday. For lunch, they were served a sandwich, chips, a cookie and water. Below is a photo of the breakfast students were served.

Courtesy of @ZachGSherman (who’s quarantining in Witte), here’s the first meal students are receiving during their two weeks in the building. #News3Now pic.twitter.com/cPo500XfNK — Stephen Cohn (@stephen__cohn) September 10, 2020

In order to better serve students, the university is allowing them to attend Gordon Dining hall for take-out meals. No in-house dining will be available.

Breakfast will be served from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Lunch will be offered from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dinner is available from 5 to 7:30 p.m. daily.

Students will have 30 minutes to select a to-go meal. They will be offered one entree, one side, dessert and a beverage. Anyone with dietary needs is asked to contact UW’s registered dietician.

Toiletries and other retail needs will also be available at Gordon starting Friday.

Leaving campus

These students have the option to return home during this period, but university officials said they are not being asked to move out.

Those choosing to leave campus are encouraged to quarantine at home for the next two weeks.

Students choosing to permanently return home for the school year will receive a prorated refund for their time in campus housing.

Mental health concerns

House Fellows will check in with students virtually during quarantine. The release also indicated that mental health resources would be provided to students struggling with feelings of isolation or depression.

Some students told News 3 Now that it is nerve-wrecking living in a building with confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Others said life isn’t too different since most of their classes were already online.

LIFE ON LOCKDOWN: Students at UW Madison say they aren't allowed to leave their dorms unless they are going home for two weeks or getting curbside food. These photos are from #Sellery Hall– where nearly 1,000 students are quarantined after a #COVID outbreak. #UWMadison pic.twitter.com/cu04gr8Ajw — Jamie Perez (@JamiePerezTV) September 10, 2020

Other information

Students are being tested Thursday and Friday for COVID.

The University of Wisconsin-Madison is located in Dane County, which is reporting a record-breaking number of new positive cases.

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said there were 456 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported in the county.

The county had previously set a record with Saturday’s COVID-19 new cases at 147.

Before this weekend, the county’s record number for a single day was 141 cases on June 30.