36-year-old gets life in prison for fatal shooting in road rage incident

Associated Press by Associated Press

Matthew Wilks Milwaukee County Jail

MILWAUKEE — A suburban Milwaukee man has been sentenced to life in prison for fatally shooting a woman in a road rage incident.

Tracey Smith, a sergeant at the state prison in Milwaukee, was teaching her son how to drive when they had a minor accident with 36-year-old Matthew Wilks. Her son, Caleb Smith, testified his mother got out of the car and started yelling and Wilks cursed and told her to stop before shooting her once in the chest.

Wilks was sentenced to life for first-degree intentional homicide in Milwaukee County Circuit Court on Tuesday.

He will not be eligible for extended supervision, WITI-TV reported.

Wilks claimed he shot Smith in self-defense. Jurors deliberated for less than two hours before convicting Wilks in February.

COPYRIGHT 2020 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.