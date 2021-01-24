Liddell helps No. 15 Ohio State beat No. 10 Wisconsin 74-62
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — E.J. Liddell scored 20 points and No. 15 Ohio State never trailed in a 74-62 victory over No. 10 Wisconsin that continued the Buckeyes’ recent road mastery of ranked opponents.
Ohio State has beaten a top-15 team in each of its last three road games to underscore the Big Ten’s lack of a true homecourt advantage this season with no spectators due to the pandemic.
The Buckeyes defeated then-No. 15 Rutgers on Jan. 9 and then–No. 14 Illinois on Jan. 16.
Wisconsin lost for just the second time in its last 20 home games.
COPYRIGHT 2021 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.