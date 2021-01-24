Liddell helps No. 15 Ohio State beat No. 10 Wisconsin 74-62

Associated Press by Associated Press

ST LOUIS, MO - MARCH 18: The Wisconsin Badgers mascot performs during the game between the Pittsburgh Panthers and the Wisconsin Badgers in the first round of the 2016 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Scottrade Center on March 18, 2016 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — E.J. Liddell scored 20 points and No. 15 Ohio State never trailed in a 74-62 victory over No. 10 Wisconsin that continued the Buckeyes’ recent road mastery of ranked opponents.

Ohio State has beaten a top-15 team in each of its last three road games to underscore the Big Ten’s lack of a true homecourt advantage this season with no spectators due to the pandemic.

The Buckeyes defeated then-No. 15 Rutgers on Jan. 9 and then–No. 14 Illinois on Jan. 16.

Wisconsin lost for just the second time in its last 20 home games.

