Library book drops open until noon for absentee ballots

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Madison Library book drops will be open for voters to returen their absentee ballots until noon Tuesday.

Voters can turn their absentee ballots into the book drops at the Central, Pinney and Sequoya libraries until noon.

According to a tweet from the Madison Public Library, ballots turned in by noon will be delivered to the Madison City Clerk’s Office by 8 p.m.

The book drops at Central, Pinney and Sequoya libraries will be open until noon today for voters to return #absenteeballots. The @MadisonWIClerk will deliver those ballots to the polls by 8 p.m. #Staysafe and healthy! Additional voting info: https://t.co/ZDSFYkVw9U pic.twitter.com/woO4Hy5U9S — Madison Public Library (@madisonlibrary) April 7, 2020

