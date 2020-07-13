Library board votes to cut hours at multiple branches, temporarily close Monroe Street branch in 2021

Other agencies likely to follow with proposed cuts amid the city's multimillion-dollar budget shortfall

Amy Reid by Amy Reid

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison public library board has decided on its preferred way to cut projected expenses for next year.

The board voted to temporarily close the Monroe Street location in 2021 and shorten hours Alicia Ashman, Central, Pinney and Sequoya libraries.

“There are so many benefits that a public library provides a city and we hate to see a reduction in that benefit,” said Tana Elias, the digital services and marketing manager for the library, in an interview with News 3 Now.

This plan – noted as Option G in the department’s presentation – still ultimately needs to be signed off by the Madison Common Council before it would be included in next years’ budget.

More city agencies are expected to make cuts for next year because of multimillion-dollar revenue shortfalls from the coronavirus.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments