Liberty Station Tavern

Liberty Station Tavern $25 COUPLE MENU

Serves 2 MAIN BBQ Platter

with the choice of 2 sides SIDES Honey Butter Cornbread

Coleslaw

House Salad

French Fries

Mac & Cheese

Baked Beans

Sweet Potato Fries

BBQ Dusted House Chips

Sub Tavern Tots or Cheese Curds for $3 Sun – Thu 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Fri & Sat 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

608-286-1019

