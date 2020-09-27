Libertarian Presidential Candidate Jo Jorgensen holds event in Madison

MADISON, Wis. – Presidential candidate Jo Jorgensen took questions from a crowd of roughly 200 following a speech in Madison Saturday evening.

Jorgensen, the Libertarian candidate, focused on issues such as bringing troops back to the United States, as well as demilitarizing local police departments.

“I’ve heard a lot about her,” said Jackson Tutt, a college student who drove from northern Wisconsin to hear Jorgensen speak. “I just wanted to see what she was all about.”

In a one-on-one interview, Jorgensen said she deserves the right to join Joe Biden and Donald Trump in nationally televised debates beginning next week.

“I think there should be four of us on stage,” Jorgensen said. “I think anyone who has gathered the support to be on the ballot in enough states to win the election should be on that stage.”

Jorgensen said despite critiques of third party influences on past elections, she believes voters should have more than two options.

“For one thing, I think it helps to tell the politicians in office that they should do what they’re elected to do,” she said.

While addressing the crowd gathered outside the state capitol, Jorgensen criticized President Trump’s handling of the Coronavirus pandemic as well as racial unrest throughout the country.

“The federal government has had institutionalized racism for a while,” she said. “Now, they’ve just added fuel to the fire by beefing up local police departments.”

While no third-party candidate has won a state since 1968, and despite Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson just garnering 3 percent of the vote in 2016, Jorgensen’s supporters say she deserves their support- and add their movement is growing.

“It’s not going to be something that happens overnight,” Tutt said. “No one candidate is going to be perfect, but if we keep supporting the movement, over time it can grow and pose a challenge to the other parties.”

