Libertarian Party of Wisconsin asks governor, legislative leaders to lift petition requirement to get on 2020 ballots

The Libertarian Party of Wisconsin sent a letter to government leaders on Thursday asking for the petition requirement for getting on the ballot this fall to be lifted.

Matthew Bughman, the chair for the state party, sent the letter to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, and the state elections commission.

The letter said normally candidates from all parties would petition throughout the state next week to secure their place on the ballot for the upcoming fall primary and general elections. Given the state’s Safer at Home Order and the current public health emergency, Bughman said it is widely believed that petition drives around the state will not be able to safely continue and asked for the petition requirement for all offices be deceased or that parties that had ballot access in 2018 be granted automatic ballot access in 2020.

“The Libertarian Party of Wisconsin would also ask that the Governor, the State General Assembly, and the Wisconsin Elections Commission understand the effect the state of emergency, and the wise caution of the public, will have on peoples’ willingness to be approached by petitioners, let alone take a pen or clipboard in hand,” Bughman wrote. “The State of Wisconsin’s social distancing protocol is appropriate for containing and controlling the virus, but it seriously threatens all parties and candidates in their ability to achieve ballot access.”

Bughman said petitioners and candidates would be benched at the first sign of illness, but mentioned that experts warn of coronavirus spreading through asymptomatic people.

The governor, legislative leaders and the elections commission have not yet responded to this request.

In the last presidential election in 2016, Libertarian Party presidential candidate Gary Johnson received 3.6 percent of the vote in Wisconsin, according to the New York Times. That fell far behind both the Democratic and Republican nominees at 46.5 percent of the vote and 47.2 percent of the vote respectively, but it was triple the support of any other third-party candidate.

The Libertarian Party has yet to select a nominee for 2020 from its pool of candidates. Its convention is scheduled for May 21-25.

