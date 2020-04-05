Liberal groups: Allow extended voting in Wisconsin election

MADISON, Wis. — Democrats and liberal groups in Wisconsin are urging the U.S. Supreme Court to let stand a ruling that extends absentee voting in Tuesday’s spring election.

The groups argue in a legal brief filed Sunday that the extension is essential to preserve public health and ensure no voters are disenfranchised.

Wisconsin’s election is on track for in-person voting Tuesday despite widespread public health fears over the coronavirus.

Republicans argue that the election should be held as scheduled. And they say the extended absentee voting period ordered by a federal judge this week is confusing and unfair.

