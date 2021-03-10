Liana Rene Farnsworth

OREGON – Liana Rene Farnsworth, age 68, of Oregon, passed away on Sunday, March 7, 2021, at home.

She was born on Dec. 21, 1952, in Madison, the daughter of John and Jean (Hanson) Ciciva.

Liana graduated from Marshall High School and worked as an administrative assistant for the State of Wisconsin. She married Doug Farnsworth on April 21,1972. Liana enjoyed gardening, shopping, and spending time with her family, friends and her dog, Bosco.

Liana is survived by her husband, Doug; two daughters, Sara Farnsworth and Leslie (Nate) Borland; granddaughter, Emma; brother, Duane Ciciva; sisters-in-law, Debby (Harlan) Heller, Peggy (Dan) Smith, Sandy Mortenson, Jill (Gene) Me deiros; brother-in-law, Pete (Val) Farnsworth; and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Debbee Peterson; and brothers, Dana Ciciva and John Ciciva.

Memorials may be made in Liana’s name to Best Friends Animals Society. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

