Lewis Walder

Lewis Walder, 92, formerly of Rewey, Wisconsin, passed away on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at home in Tucson, AZ.

Lewis was born on May, 18, 1929, in Monroe, Wisconsin. He was united in marriage on December 24, 1949 to Patricia Krause.

He was known as an honest, hard-working person. He worked as a truck driver, both semi driving and for the Cenex Gas Company in Dodgeville for many years.

He was an active member of Jehovah’s Witnesses. He was baptized on June 18, 1960 and served for many years as a ministerial servant and elder. One of his favorite memories was helping in building the Kingdom Halls in Platteville and Belmont, Wisconsin.

He is survived by his two daughters, Cynthia Walder and Christine Walder, both of Tucson, AZ.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Patricia; his brother, Paul; and his parents, Henry and Louise Walder.

Private burial will be handled by Melby Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, we encourage you to donate to the Society of Jehovah’s Witnesses. Memorials may be sent online to www.jw.org.

