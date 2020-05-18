Letters from Fort Atkinson sign stolen, police ask public for information about theft

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

FORT ATKINSON, Wis. — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for information about a theft that left the Fort Atkinson sign on Highway 26 damaged.

In a Facebook post, officials said the wooden letters from the Fort Atkinson sign south of the city were stolen sometime over the weekend. Police said the theft was likely meant as a prank.

If the letters are returned to the scene, those involved will face less serious consequences, according to law enforcement officials.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call Deputy Bill Dandoy at 920-764-7311.

