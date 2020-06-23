Leta Jean Jensen

MADISON/WATERTOWN/ALGONQUIN – Leta J. Jensen, age 88, of Algonquin (formerly of Madison), passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020, at The Fountains at Crystal Lake in Crystal Lake, Ill.

She was born on April 21, 1932, in Unus, W.V., the daughter of James and Mary (Smith) Gillespie.

Leta graduated from Alderson High school in West Virginia in 1949. She married Charles Jensen on Sept. 12, 1981 in Madison, Wis. Leta worked as a telephone operator for Wisconsin Telephone Company and AT&T for 35 years, retiring in 1989. She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Algonquin, Ill., serving as a volunteer for the church, including the Mission Resale Shop.

Leta enjoyed reading, shopping, and volunteering at her church. Most of all she enjoyed being a grandmother and great grandmother. She often said her grandkids and great grandkids were one of her greatest joys in her life.

Leta is survived by her son, Rick (Patti) Ebert; daughter, Marjorie Kern; three sisters, Karen (Roy) Smith, Dorothy Estep and Nancy Gillespie; brother, Clifton (Carol) Gillespie; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Mary Gillespie; her husband, Charles Jensen; five brothers, Kenneth, Gordon, Glen, Lawrence and Raymond Gillespie; and sister, Janet Gillespie.

Funeral services will be held at OUR SAVIOR’S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1201 Droster Road, Madison, at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, with Pastor Brad Homan presiding.

Visitation will be held at the church from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday.

Entombment will be held at Highland Memory Gardens.

Memorials may be gifted in Leta’s name to St. John’s Lutheran Church, 300 Jefferson St. Algonquin IL. 60102.

