Let your mind drift in a high-end cabin in the Driftless area

A trip to Wisconsin’s Driftless Area should definitely include time outdoors to appreciate the region’s distinctive terrain. And the Mill Creek Cabins offer an idyllic, remote experience in the hills between Richland Center and Viroqua to allow guests to escape into nature.

The Mill Creek Cabins have three short-term rentals: The Sylvan Cabin, a home on the lake that is geared toward family stays with five bedrooms and a private beach; The Spring Water Retreat, a one-story house built into the side of a hill; and The Water Villa, a two-story cabin with large windows and an interior made of reclaimed barn wood to create a secluded and relaxing couple’s vacation.

Brent Leonard, who managed the properties until this month, says each cabin has its own appeal. All the properties are in the same area, but the owner tucked each cabin behind trees and fences so they’re not visible to one another.

Many folks will stay in the cabins the whole time and relax in the surrounding woods, but Leonard says others want to explore the Driftless region, where there is “no shortage of things to do if you know where to look.” During the winter, there is cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, ice fishing, snowmobiling and ice cave hiking.

Mill Creek Cabins has been in operation for a little over a year, with The Sylvan Cabin opening in October 2020 and the smaller cabins opening this past summer. The cabins were recently built, too, so everything has modern comforts. While a stay feels like a break from day-to-day life, the cabins have high-speed internet, giving guests the option to stay for extended periods and work remotely.

“It’s a place you can get away from the usual hustle of every day and completely disconnect … or stay connected, if needed,” Leonard says.

Find Mill Creek Cabins: millcreekcabinswi.com

