Let the Madness begin: Tournament bracket to be revealed on CBS

by Kyle Jones

MADISON, Wis. — Soon, the Badgers and 67 other teams will know their opponents for the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

March Madness will begin in earnest with Selection Sunday, where the bracket for the men’s tournament will be revealed. Despite being knocked out of the Big Ten tournament, the Badgers are still in line for a good seeding, based on their regular-season performance.

A lucky draw could mean a short trip for Badger fans, with Fiserv Forum playing host to some games in the first and second rounds. Other first-round hosts include Portland, San Diego, Buffalo, Pittsburgh, Indianapolis and Ft. Worth as well as Greenville, S.C.

You can watch the bracket be unveiled live Sunday on CBS. Coverage begins at 5 p.m. CT.

The Badgers are also hosting a watch party at Union South. The festivities begin at 2:30 p.m.

Ready for March Madness?! Join @BadgerMBB on Selection Sunday! 🙌 2:30pm | Meet us at Union South

🎶 4:30pm | UW Band and Badgers

🏀 5pm | Watch the Selection Show pic.twitter.com/t6rviXRm2t — Wisconsin Badgers (@UWBadgers) March 12, 2022

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.