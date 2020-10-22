Lester Smith

Site Contributor by Site Contributor

NEW GLARUS, Wis. — Lester A. Smith, age 68 passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at the Monroe Clinic Hospital.

He was born on March 19, 1952 the son of Henry and Marie (Schmeider) Smith in Sparta, WI. As a child his family moved to New Glarus where he graduated from New Glarus High School in 1970 and continued his education at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, graduating in 1975 with a degree in education.

While in junior high Lester had started working as a busboy at the New Glarus Hotel for Robie Schneider. He continued working at the hotel for Hans Lenzlinger eventually becoming the dining room manager. Lester then worked for Conney Safety until he retired in 2012. On March 15, 1987 he was united in marriage to Margaret “Peggy” Patten at the Swiss Church in New Glarus. Lester enjoyed attending the quarterly ex-hotel employee dinners and entertaining friends and family. He loved decorating and hosting his annual yuletide gathering for 25 years.

Lester is survived by his wife Peggy, brothers Richard (Jody) Smith, Gary Smith, and Bruce Smith, sisters Kathy Klein and Maxine Johnson, nieces and nephews. He is further survived by Peggy’s family and their great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Charles and Robert, and sisters Patricia and Mary.

A private family service will be held at the Zentner-Beal Funeral Home, 29 Sixth Ave., New Glarus, WI on Saturday, October 31, 2020.

A public celebration of Lester’s life will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be given at www.bealfuneralhomes.com