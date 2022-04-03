Lester “Les” P. Breunig

by Obituaries

Lester “Les” P. Breunig, age 80, passed away in the comfort of his own home surrounded by his family on Friday, April 1, 2022. He was born in Baraboo on March 5, 1942, to the late Roman E. and Agnes C. (Weynand) Breunig. He attended St. Norbert’s Catholic School in Roxbury and graduated from Sauk City High School in 1960. Les enlisted in the United States Army Reserve and served active duty during the Berlin Crisis in 1961. Les was united in marriage to Catherine “Cathy” M. Meinholz at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Ashton on August 22, 1964. He was proud of his 45-year career as an insulator as part of Heat and Frost Workers Local 19, where he remained a lifelong member, serving twice as a board member. Les worked the last 16 years of his career at University of Wisconsin-Madison Physical Plant retiring in 2010. Volunteering was important to Les. Over the years, he volunteered with the Jaycees, Cow Chip Throw Committee, Sauk Prairie Community Club, worked the polls and was an elections supervisor for the Village of Prairie du Sac. Les was an active member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church, serving as a past Parish Council member, usher and, until recently, cemetery sexton. He was also an active member of the Knights of Columbus Blackhawk Council. Les enjoyed time spent with his family and he looked forward to going to breakfast and playing cards with friends.

Les is survived by his wife, Cathy; children, Kevin (Valerie) and their children, David, Rachel and Sarah; Colleen (Michael) Holtan and their children, Celia, Emma and Colin; Russ (Lori) and their children, Makenzie and Jackson; Alex (Char) and their children, Brandon Breunig and Samantha (Brady Jensen) and Briana Olson; Lisa (Jeffrey) Johnson and their children, George, Audrey and Franklin; Carl (Brooke) and their children, Noah, Dylan and Lucas; siblings, Delwin (Donna), Milo (Phyllis), Ken (Mary), Roland (Gayle), Renee (Gordon) Endres, Keith (Shari Ripp) Breunig; in-laws, Matt (Marilyn), Marty (Janet), Rose Ann (LaVerne) Maier, Mary (LaVern) Wipperfurth, Gerard (Darlene), Francis (Colleen) and Virgil. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents, Les was preceded in death by two infant children, Eric and Stephanie Breunig; sister, Kay Ann Harris and infant brother Roman Breunig Jr.; father- and mother-in-law Martin and Rosalia Meinholz; in-laws, Donald and Clarence Meinholz and Cindy Breunig.

The Knights of Columbus will pray the rosary at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, April 4, 2022, at Hooverson Funeral Home, 251 Water St., Sauk City; visitation will follow the rosary until 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue at the funeral home Tuesday morning, April, 5 from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 5 at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 115 Madison St., Sauk City. Interment will follow in the church cemetery with Military Honors accorded by Lachmund-Cramer VFW Post 7694.

Les’ family would like to express their sincerest gratitude to family, friends, neighbors, and parish members for their assistance, thoughts and prayers; and to the U.W. Carbone Cancer Center and Agrace Hospice, particularly Kari and Katie, for their wonderful care.

Online condolences may be made at hooversonfuneralhomes.com

