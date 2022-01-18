Lester “Les” M. Hanneman

by Site staff

MADISON – Lester “Les” M. Hanneman, age 88, passed away on January 11, 2022 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, WI. Lester was born on July 11, 1933 in Sauk City, WI to parents, Lester P. and Marion (Lentz) Hanneman.

Lester graduated from Lodi High School in 1952. During his high school years he worked as a pin setter at the local bowling alley. Lester married Marian A. Mather on July 28, 1953 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Baraboo, WI. Lester worked for Badger Ordinance Manufacturing for a short time, before beginning his 40 year career as an Auto Mechanic. After retiring, he became one of Madison’s top crossing guards and he did mechanic work for Vitense Golfland.

Les was a longtime faithful member of St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church. He was also a member of a Madison square dancing club for 30 years. He loved spending time ice fishing and hunting. He enjoyed fishing at a friend’s cabin near Reedsburg and it gave him great joy to share the fish he caught with friends and family, especially Fr. Mike who would refer to Les as “a fisherman friend”. Les loved playing cribbage with his brother-in-law and dear friend, Tom.

Lester is survived by his wife of 68 years, Marian Hanneman; children, Mark Hanneman of Sparta, Teresa (Frank) Watson of Highland, Brian (Cathy) Hanneman of Madison, Sandy (Bruce) Szczech of Madison; grandchildren, Jeremy, Joshua (Elizabeth), Charles (Kayla), Alice (Michael), Michele, Jacob, Erika (Austin), Leah (partner, Alex); great-grandchildren, Ronan, Saoirse, Cory, Dakota, Rafe, Wyatt, Anabelle; brother, Charles (Minnie) Hanneman; in-laws, Robert (Lorelei) Mather, Mary Mather, Aileen Reilly, Frances (Paul) Breitbach, Sr. Judy Mather, Evelyn Mather, Louis Munz; aunts, uncles, cousins; and several nieces, nephews, other loving family and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; parents-in-law, Bella and Walter Mather; daughter, Linda Ray; grandson, Alex Watson; granddaughter, Jessica Ray; brother, Harold (Barbara) Hanneman; sister, Anabelle Munz; in-laws, Tom Mather, George Reilly, Elaine Hanneman, Nancy Voss, and Laurel Walker.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Sr. Pamela and Fr. Norris and to the nurses on the Orthopedic Floor of St. Mary’s Hospital, Rose, Barb, and especially Matt, who was very attentive and had a special connection with Les.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 22, 2022 at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church, 5313 Flad Ave., Madison, with Fr. Enan Zelinski presiding. Visitation will take place at the church on Saturday from 9:00-11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery in Lodi.

