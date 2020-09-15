Lester J. “Butch” Johnson Jr.

Lester J. “Butch” Johnson Jr. age 76, of Monroe, died Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Rachael’s Choice Assisted Living in Monroe.

Butch was born on his parent’s dairy farm on June 15, 1944, the son of Lester J. and Nellie M. (Kundert) Johnson. He graduated from Monroe High School in 1962 and married Judith A. Porter on September 23, 1967 in Beloit. The couple divorced after 33 years of marriage. Butch served in the U.S. Marine Corp reserves from 1966 until 1971. He worked as a long haul truck driver for Dorman Cheese, owned and operated Monroe Drum and Barrell for ten years, and served as the City of Monroe building inspector for 13 years before retiring in 2003. Butch was a people person as he lived to make people laugh. You could find him nearly every morning having breakfast at the Corner Café. He was a member of the American Legion and Monroe Lion’s Club. He enjoyed snowmobiling, hunting, was an avid Harley Davidson enthusiast, and an ice cream connoisseur.

He is survived by three daugthers, Milissa (Chris) Wolslegel of Appleton and their children, Alyssa and Braden, Jennifer (Jason) Smith of Monroe and their children, Joshua and Jenna, and Melaney (Jeff) Kurschner of Blanchardville and their children, Carson and Tatum; the mother of his children, Judy Johnson of Monroe; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Donald, Daryl, Leona Friedrichs, Allen; and a nephew, Danny Johnson.

Private family services will be held at the Newcomer Funeral Home, Monroe, with a public celebration of Butch’s life to be held at a later date. Inurnment will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Monroe.

Memorials are suggested in Butch’s name to Rachael’s Choice Assisted Living.

