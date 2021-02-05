Lesson asking how students would punish slaves removed from national website

Site staff by Site staff

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — The assignment asking students how they would punish slaves has been removed from the national marketplace that sells educational resources to teachers.

The integrity team behind the Teachers Pay Teachers website shared a statement with News 3 Now on Thursday regarding the decision.

“As soon as we were made aware of this resource, we immediately removed it from the site,” the statement wrote.

The company said it takes inappropriate content seriously and deemed the program as unacceptable and antithetical to the company’s values.

The full statement is available below:

I would like to emphasize that at TpT, we care very much that all of our community members follow our rules and respect our policy against inappropriate content which can be viewed here.

Please know that racist or offensive material is strictly prohibited on TpT. As soon as we were made aware of this resource, we immediately removed it from the site. We take inappropriate content very seriously and expect every TpT Teacher-Author to abide by our Inappropriate Content Policy, which prohibits any resources that trivialize traumatic experiences, or disrespect, discriminate, or have the effect of marginalizing others. This resource was unacceptable, inappropriate, and antithetical to TpT’s values. We will continue to listen to our community and partner with experts in the field to continuously improve and ensure materials on TpT are appropriate, representative, and accurate.

If you find additional content on our site that you believe may violate our policies, please do not hesitate to let us know by using the “Report this Resource” tool which you will find on every product page. We will review the content promptly and, if we find that resources are in violation of our policies, we’ll take further action.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.