Less than 1/3 of Wisconsinites have gotten COVID-19 booster shot

MADISON, Wis. — Less than one-third of Wisconsinites have gotten a COVID-19 booster shot, according to new data shared by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Thursday.

DHS recently added new data to its vaccination page with data on the number of booster shots administered, broken down by county.

“Booster and additional COVID-19 vaccine doses are crucial in the fight against this virus, especially as the Omicron variant continues to spread throughout the state,” DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake said. “This data will help us identify areas where we can improve our vaccine outreach efforts and ensure that Wisconsinites are staying up to date with their vaccinations, which provides the best protection against COVID-19.”

While the Omicron variant has proven more effective than previous variants at slipping past a two-dose vaccination regimen, local doctors have routinely pushed for residents to make sure they’re up to date with their COVID-19 vaccinations to help prevent the further spread of the virus.

Recent research from the CDC shows that a third dose of an mRNA vaccine greatly increases vaccine effectiveness against infection, hospitalization and death.

Health officials have recommended boosters for everyone ages 12 and older. Those who’ve gotten Pfizer and Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine are eligible at least 5 months after finishing their primary vaccination series. Pfizer’s vaccine is the only one that’s been recommended for 12- to 17-year-olds.