LeRoy Samuelson

LeRoy O. Samuelson age 77, passed away on Saturday, February 20, 2021.

He was born to Thorald and Elizabeth (Barker) Samuelson on May 22, 1943 in Jamestown NY. He was married to Rosemary “Jean” Watters on July 4, 2002. LeRoy was employed at Morning Star Dairy and Bancroft Dairy in Madison and after retirement, part-time at Sassy Cow.

Survivors include his children James (Cindy) Samuelson of Arizona (granddaughter Jaimie (Nick) Skerven, grandsons Christian and Madison Samuelson), Tammy Stevenson of Whitewater (grandson Ryan Stevenson). Two step-sons John Julseth (grandson Jake Julseth) and Mike Julseth (granddaughter Courtney (Karl) Sime all of Stoughton. He also is survived by two great grandsons Henri Skerven and Luke Sime. Three brothers Robert Samuelson of Las Vegas NV, Jeff Samuelson of Bullhead City AZ, Peter Samuelson of Toledo OH; two sisters Ellen (Robert) Emehizer of Youngsville PA and Rachel (Jack) Dahlousen of Lakewood NY; other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Jean in 2019 and an infant son, Terry Lee.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association / Congenital Heart Defects in honor of Luke K. Sime.

