LeRoy G. Cardy

LeRoy G. Cardy, 76, of Platteville, Wisconsin, died on Friday, September 11, 2020.

Per LeRoy’s wishes there will be no formal funeral services. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is serving the family. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.

LeRoy was born on October 9, 1943 in Platteville, Wisconsin, son of Glenn and Verna (VanNatta) Cardy. He was united in marriage to Connie Withrow on August 29, 1964 in Platteville. LeRoy graduated from Platteville High School and attended MATC, Madison, where he became a certified Auto Body Tech. He worked at Dellabella Motors in Cuba City for a few years. He spent most of his life as a dairy, beef, and appaloosa horse farmer, farming in Platteville Township. As a young man he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and fixing cars. He was skilled at electrical work, welding, and mechanical work. He had the ability to fix just about anything.

LeRoy is survived by his wife, Connie; daughter, Jackie (Patrick) Cruse; two sisters, Peggy (Charles) Seymour, Dee (Dennis) Allen; two brothers, Eugene “Skip” Cardy and Dennis Cardy and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.