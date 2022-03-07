LeRoy Allen Hubbard

by Obituaries

LeRoy Allen Hubbard, age 64 of Ridgeway, lost a 6-month battle to cancer on Friday, March 4, 2022, in his home, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born to Herbie and JoAnn (Gust) Hubbard on July 30, 1957. He graduated from Dodgeville High School in 1975. On October 8, 1977, LeRoy married the love of his life Cindy Dyreson. LeRoy pursued his career as a mason owning and operating Hubbard Construction. He worked his hardest to create masterpieces on people’s homes and fireplaces.

Sports were a huge part of LeRoy’s life. He was a talented athlete who competed locally in baseball, softball, basketball, horseshoes, bowling, darts, and pool leagues. LeRoy loved watching the Brewers, Badgers, and Packers. Packers games were always a hit at Hyde Store with fireworks and touchdown sermons and toasts, followed by “Go Pack Go, Amen!” The Hyde Store is a 3 generation family business, first owned by LeRoy’s grandma Evie Gust, then his parents Herbie and JoAnn Hubbard followed by LeRoy and Cindy Hubbard for the most recent 25 years.

LeRoy absolutely loved the outdoors. He was an avid hunter of deer, coon, rabbit, and squirrel. Over the years he had many fishing holes around Wisconsin. However, his true home away from home was camping in Lynxville and fishing on the Mississippi River with Cindy. Walleye was his main target, but he also enjoyed fishing for bass (or “green carp” as he would always say) with his sons Raymond and Adam.

LeRoy could always bring a smile to everyone’s face with his welcoming laugh and loveable personality. He was the life of the party as he sang, danced, and made sure everyone had a great time with him. It was a treat to have LeRoy grace the stage at a Hyde acoustic night with his rendition of “King of the Road.”

LeRoy is survived by his wife, of almost 45 years, Cindy (Dyreson) Hubbard; his sons Raymond (Jesica) Hubbard and Adam (Staci) Hubbard; his 5 grandchildren Raniah, Maddux, Flynn, Briggs, and Reeve; his 4 legged fishing buddies Babe and Mae; his mother-in-law Beverly Dyreson; his sister-in-law Shelly Emanuel; brother-in-law Jeff (Stacy) Dyreson; sister-in-law Jessica Dyreson; many special nieces and nephews; and a boatload of wonderful friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents Herbie and JoAnn Hubbard; two brothers Victor Hubbard and Joey Hubbard; grandparents; father-in-law Wayne Dyreson; brother-in-law Todd Dyreson; and brother-in-law Rocco Emanuel.

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 11, 2022, from 3-7 pm at the GORGEN-McGINLEY & AYERS FUNERAL HOME Funeral Home in Dodgeville. A celebration of life and private burial will be held at a later date.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Upland Hills Home Health, Specialty Clinic Staff, and Hospice team as well as numerous friends and family members that made it possible for LeRoy to remain in his home during his battle with cancer.

Gorgen-McGinley & Ayers Funeral Home

www.gorgenfh.com

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.