LeRoy A. Kahn

LeRoy A. Kahn, 69 of Jefferson, passed away Friday, August 14, 2020 at Jefferson Memory Care.

LeRoy was born in Waukesha on January 11, 1951, son of the late LeRoy and Juanita (Bentley) Kahn.

LeRoy joined the US Navy in 1969 and was stationed on the USS Forrestal (CVA59) during the Vietnam War. Following his Naval service, he joined the American Legion Post 164 in Jefferson.

LeRoy was a good dad to his son and was a hard worker who enjoyed spending time on the farm with his horses. He also had a passion for duck hunting and the outdoors.

LeRoy is survived by his son, Cameron and Cameron’s mother, Andrea Kahn both of Jefferson; step mother, Ida Kahn of Palmyra; brother, Preston (Carol) Kahn of Elmhurst, IL; half-brother, Gary Kahn of Palmyra; step brothers, Eugene (Pat) Robinson and Ronald Robinson; many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Graveside services with Military Honors will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Cushman Cemetery in Jefferson.

The Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.

