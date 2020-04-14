Lequida “Quida” R. Meicher

Cross Plains – Devoted wife, mother and grandmother LeQuida “Quida” Rubina Meicher, 64, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on April 13, 2020.

Born on May 6, 1955 in Greenville, NC, Quida was the daughter of Thurman “Chubby” Evans and Manona (Coleman) Evans.

She is survived by her loving husband of 18 years, William “Nick” Meicher; three daughters, Shannon (James) Deptula; Shellie Berg; Kristin (Will) Surles; five grandchildren, Parker, Grayson, Skyler, Jake and Brie; and siblings Betty, Ranona and Chuck.

She was predeceased by her parents and son, Steven Leslie Berg.

Quida moved to Rockford, IL as a child and attended West High School. She moved to Madison in 2002 when she married Nick. Quida graduated from nursing school in 1982. She was an LPN until 2019, demonstrating her kindness in nursing homes, hospitals and clinics throughout her career. She reveled in the holidays and birthdays. She eagerly went above and beyond with cooking hearty meals and providing a trove of presents for loved ones. Her vacations frequently encompassed sailing the sea on a Caribbean cruise, sitting on a beach in Mexico or soaking up the sun in Florida with her cousin, Lawana. She also enjoyed gardening, as well as shopping for clothing and home décor. She truly had a knack for interior decorating and offered advice to others on sprucing up their homes. Quida also loved cuddling with her toy poodles, Benji and Sammy. She enjoyed watching Investigation Discovery shows, Lifetime movies, Dr. Phil and Ellen. She touched so many lives with her passion for life, generosity and upbeat personality. For her loved ones, life will never be the same without her. Special friends, Diane Barnhart and Vicki Meseberg.

Private services were held on Thursday.

A celebration of life event will be held at a later date.

