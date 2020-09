Leopold Men’s Salon keeps Madison handsome

Site staff by Site staff

Leopold Men’s Salon continues to keep Madison handsome during the COVID-19 pandemic by remaining all in when it comes to keeping staff and clientele safe. Enforced safety guidelines ensure that not only will clients receive the best possible service, but will be cared for as well.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.