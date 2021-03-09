Leonard Marty

BELLEVILLE, Wis. — Leonard H. Marty, age 96 passed away on Sunday, March 7, 2021 at Girlie’s Manor in Mt. Horeb.

He was born on December 18, 1924 in Pine Bluff, WI the son of Leonard and Caroline (Brink) Marty. While growing up Lenny attended Belleville High School and graduated from Mt. Horeb High School in 1942. He then served in the United States Marine Corps in 1945 and 1946. On June 28, 1947 he was united in marriage to Audrey Westby at the Zwingli United Church of Christ-Mt. Vernon.

Lenny had worked for the Mt. Vernon Telephone Company, Gisholt, Sub-Zero, and the Wisconsin DNR from where he retired in 1987. He had also owned and operated Marty’s Bar in Mt. Vernon for many years. Lenny was a member of the Mt. Vernon Sportman’s Club, American Legion Post 385 in Verona, and Zwingli United Church of Christ-Mt. Vernon. He had helped organize the annual fast-pitch softball tournaments in Mt. Vernon and served on the First UCC Consistory in Belleville. Lenny also enjoyed the outdoors hunting and fishing along with going out to supper clubs, dancing, and playing euchre.

Lenny is survived by his daughters Cheryl (Ronald) Schneider, Kathy Sies, and Patti (Gary) Best, grandchildren Staci Beckman, Todd (Jessica) Schneider, Nathan (Shana) Sies, Jon Sies, Amanda (Paul) Nemec, and Justin Best, great-grandchildren Owen, Jillian, Cooper, Abigail, Calin, Camren, and Lainey. He is further survived by a brother-in-law Ralph Westby, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Audrey, granddaughter Jennifer Schneider Crubaugh, son-in-law Edward Sies, sisters Marie Viney, Amanda Hankel, and Ann Vollenweider, and brothers Joseph, Woodrow, and Edwin Marty.

