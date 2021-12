Leonard “Lenny” C. Lonsberg, Jr.

by Obituaries

Leonard C. Lonsberg, Jr., 78, of Platteville died on Monday, December 27, 2021.

Arrangements are pending at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, where a celebration of life is going to be held on Friday, January 7, 2022.

