Leonard “Lenny” C. Lonsberg, Jr.

by Obituaries

Leonard C. “Lenny” Lonsberg, Jr., 78, of Platteville died on Monday, December 27, 2021, from a sudden heart attack.

A Celebration of Life with a Fireman’s Memorial will be held at 1:00 PM, Friday, January 7, 2022 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Pastor Blake Overlien will officiate. Burial will be at Hillside Cemetery, Platteville. Friends may call from 10:00 AM until the time of the celebration at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Leonard Lonsberg Memorial Fund. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com

Lenny was born on September 18, 1943 in Sault St. Marie, Michigan, son of Leonard and Mary (Schiefel) Lonsberg, Sr. His father was an engineer working the locks at that time. In 1946, he moved to Platteville with his parents. Lenny was active in the Boy Scouts while growing up. He earned many merit badges and became an Eagle Scout. He never forgot his Order of the Arrow Ceremony and Canyon Camp or attending the Boy Scout Camp in Philmont, New Mexico. He graduated from Platteville High School in 1961 and attended UW-Platteville for a semester before working for Faherty’s. In the 1960’s Lenny joined his father and grandfather, Ben Lonsberg in the Lonsberg Trucking & Materials business until that was sold to Och’s in 1984 where Lenny, his dad and crew remained working together until 1986. In 1986 Lenny started Rural Excavating in Platteville with his dad and good friends, Roger Hauri and Bart Richards. Lenny always talked with pride when speaking about the basements, yards, streets and waterways he had worked on in the area. In 2013 he sold the business to the Yager’s, but remained active and employed in the business.

In his previous marriage to Judy Laughton, they were blessed with three daughters, Julie, Carmie and Beth. In 1976 Lenny met and fell in love with Marilee Sirny and they were united in marriage on June 17, 1978. Lenny and Marilee spent many weekends at their cottage in Prairie du Chien, boating, fishing and telling stories around the campfire with friends. He loved their family dogs and they often accompanied them in the boat on the Mississippi River. Lenny was a lot like his dad when it came to reminiscing about the “good old days”. Those hours would go by way to fast.

In the 60-70’s he was involved with several friends in stock car racing, #66, on local dirt tracks in Darlington, Rockford, and Farley. Lenny also loved old cars and would often surprise you by knowing the make, model and year of older cars that passed on the road. He often dreamed about working on and driving old cars he collected.

Lenny was a member of the Platteville Volunteer Fire Department for 44 years. He was a driver and pump operator much of the time. In 1980 he was awarded the distinguished honor of “Fireman of the Year” by his fellow firefighters.

Lenny is survived by his wife, Marilee of Platteville; three daughters, Julie (Mark) Brachbill of Germantown Hills, IL; Carmie (Kenny) Fruits of Frostproof, FL; Beth (Jeff) Clendenin of Germantown Hills, IL; three grandsons, Alex Hein, Caleb (Shannon) and Jack Brachbill; one granddaughter, Cameryn Bromley. Also surviving is brother-in-law, Bob (Judy) Sirny; sister-in-law, Natallia Biarnatskaya; nephews, Dylan (Kristina), Wade (Tara), Dustin (Jen), Daniel, Jasper and nieces, Tracy (Dan) Swanson, Allison (J) Guevara, Sonya and Ariana Sirny.

He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, brother Michael, mother-in-law Dorothy Sirny, brothers-in-law, Richard and John Sirny.

