Leonard George Popp

Site staff by Site staff

Leonard George Popp who was age 64 was born on January 18th, 1956 in South Haven, MI and passed away from a heart attack on May 2nd, 2020 in Mauston, WI at home.

He was born to Melvin L. Popp and Edna M. Adkerson. Leonard has spent his younger years in the northern part of Berrien County of Michigan. Leonard had met and married his wife Susie R. Popp on September 16th, 1978.

Leonard was a very loving, kind and giving person. He was willing to help in a tight spot and asking for nothing in return. He was also a great friend and uncle to his many friends and family. Leonard had many jobs throughout his 64 years, but the one he took to heart was at Chula Vista Resort as Main Lodge Janitorial Service Manager which he liked to only work on third shift. He was there from July 1998 to February 2008 when he had to leave for health reasons.

Leonard has lived in Wisconsin for the past thirty-four (34) years. He has lived at W5156 County Rd. G E Mauston, WI for the past 17 years and it would have been 18 years if he lived until October 2020. Leonard had his niece Ann Rogers move in with him and his wife in December of 2002 and she lived with him until his time of death. Leonard was also a patron of Bible Baptist Church Mauston, WI since May of 2019 and he was loved by the congregation and also the pastor and his wife. He also looked up to the pastor and his wife and gave many people compliments after the services.

Leonard is preceded in death by both of his parents, sister in law Annette L. Rogers in May 2013 and she was from Mauston, WI, two brothers in laws Steven T. Rogers in 2015 of Hartford, MI, and Willis J. Rogers in 2019 from Niles, MI.

He is survived by his wife Susie R. Popp of Mauston, WI, two sisters Joyce Martinez (Oran) of Kalamazoo, MI and Kristine (Sam) Garrison of Maryville, TN. 3 brother in laws all of Dowagiac, MI Charles, Paul Jr., and Michael. He is also survived by his aunt Susann Parker of Fond du Lac, WI, Dennis Parker of Adams, WI. He also had 9 nieces, 11 nephews, and 5 cousins.

Funeral is being taken care of by Crandall Funeral Home which is located at 123 Elm Street Mauston, WI.www.crandallfuneral.com .

There will be services held at a later time at Bible Baptist Church 148 Grayside Ave. Mauston, WI.www.bbcmauston.org and they can be reached at 608-847-6059.