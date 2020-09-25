Leonard Frederick Steinhoff

Site staff by Site staff

Leonard Frederick Steinhoff, 90, of Belmont, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family, on September 23, 2020.

Private family services will be held at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Rev. Robin Luckey will officiate. Burial will be at the Belmont Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Leonard F. Steinhoff Memorial Fund. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.

Leonard was born on July 11, 1930 in Belmont, Wisconsin, son of Walter and Frieda (Mester) Steinhoff. He attended Cottage Inn School, and after graduating from Belmont High School he met his bride, Marilyn Jones. They settled into the same home in which Leonard had been born and raised. It was there while working the land, that they raised their five children. Leonard lived his entire life on the farm, and home, which he were born. Leonard and Marilyn worked side by side through the years, which brought them to retirement, which they enjoyed. The later years took them to Park Place in Platteville, where he enjoyed taking car rides and eating out with family. Leonard was proud of being a stockholder of the Packers.

Leonard is survived by his loving wife, Marilyn, of 70 years; five children, Stephanie (John) Palmer, Steve (Nancy) Steinhoff, Jack (Teri) Steinhoff, Jim (Mary Jane) Steinhoff and Chris (Cheryl) Steinhoff; nine grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; one brother, Virgil (Joan) Steinhoff and nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Guerdon and Everett Steinhoff and sister, Ruth Steinhoff.

The family would like to thank the wonderful nurses and doctors of St. Croix Hospice and the loving care of our brother, Jack, his wife, Teri, and Audrey and Eric.