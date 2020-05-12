Leonard “Al” J. Meyer

Westport/Madison – Leonard (Al) Joseph Meyer, age 89, passed away on May 11, 2020.

He was born in Madison, WI at St. Mary’s Hospital on October 11, 1930 to Josephine (Kuchera) Meyer and Leonard Meyer. He graduated from Madison East High School with the class of 1948 and was president of the senior class. He played football, basketball, and baseball. He was married to Audrey (Kelly) Chapin, a classmate who predeceased him on August 7, 2000.

While in high school at the age of 15, he played baseball in the Madison Industrial Baseball League for the Gardner Bakery baseball team. He attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison and received a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics with concentrations in Labor and Finance. In 1949, he played freshman football at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and earned his Wisconsin sweater with numerals. He retired from football during spring practice in 1950 due to knee and kidney injuries. He was a veteran of the Korean War and a graduate of the U.S. Army Finance School. He was a member of several Major League and Madison City Championship softball teams. He won the Major Softball League Batting Title in 1958 with an average of .429. He was also proud to have been selected to several All-Star teams that played against some legends. He played several times against Eddie Feigner (King and his Court) who was considered to be the greatest pitcher of fast-pitch softball in the world—he fired the softball at 104 miles per hour. He was also proud to have been selected to several All-Star baseball teams and played against Satchell Paige who played with the Kansas City Monarchs baseball team and may have been one of the greatest-ever baseball pitchers. While in the military, he played in the Fifth Army Baseball tournament representing Ft. Leonard Wood (Missouri). Later in the 1950’s, he played one year of baseball in the Western Minnesota baseball league.

He was a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Madison. He enjoyed the outdoors including hunting, fishing, and tending his yard. He enjoyed watching and feeding the birds in his backyard. He loved the location of his home in the country and referred to it as “God’s Country.” Golf, travel, and carving ducks were his favorite past times. He loved football—especially the Badgers and Packers. He was a realtor for 30 years and a co-owner of Century 21 Home Realty Service. He later affiliated with the Stark Company until his retirement.

He was preceded in death by his parents and wife.

He is loved by his daughter Jennifer (Allen) Jacque and stepchildren Dan (Barb) Kelly, Ron (Louanne) Kelly, Linda (Ed) Zurey, 8 grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren.

Jennifer has been told on numerous occasions that she will not be “happy” with the disbursement of personal property and other stuff accumulated over a lifetime.

In lieu of flowers, make yourself a Brandy Manhattan and celebrate with Al for his daily cocktail hour at 5:00PM.

A Private Burial will take place at Blooming Grove Cemetery.

