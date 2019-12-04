Leona V. Barrett

OREGON/LAKE GENEVA-Leona V. Barrett, 86, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019.

She was born on April 21, 1933, in Genoa City, Wis., to the late Walter and Alma (nee Hoppe) Krohn.

Leona graduated from Lake Geneva Badger High School in 1951, participating in mixed choir, dramatics and Future Homemakers of America. On May 9, 1953, she was united in marriage to the late John A. Barrett at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Lake Geneva, Wis. They were married for 64 years.

Leona’s life reflected her faith in God, love of her family, gardening, cooking, and home décor. She was a true homemaker.

As a young woman, Leona was a bookkeeper for Wisconsin Southern Gas Company. When John enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1954, she moved to Carswell Airforce Base, in Ft. Worth, Texas to be with him. She returned with John to Lake Geneva, Wis. in 1956 to build their first home together and to start a family. Leona was an active member of First Congregational Lutheran Church in Lake Geneva, where she served on the first of many women’s guilds.

In 1971, she and John moved to Oregon, Wis. when John accepted a transfer with the Wisconsin Power and Light Co. (Alliant Energy). Leona joined the Oregon School District for many years as a teacher’s aide. Leona enjoyed working to help the teachers and students of Oregon. She and John retired in 1992 and they built another home outside of Tomahawk, Wis. She enjoyed living in the Northwoods for several years fulfilling a dream she and John had. In 1999, John and Leona moved to Pardeeville, Wis. to build their final home and be closer to family. Over the years, together, she and John enjoyed church functions, home improvement projects, camping with family and friends, and many fishing trips to Canada.

Leona is survived by one son, Matthew (Dawn) Barrett of Poynette, Wis.; two daughters, Pamela (Wade) Engelhart of Oregon, Wis. and Cheryl Barrett (Kurt Kaiser) of Sheboygan, Wis.; seven grandchildren, Breanna (Colin) Beney, Courtney Barrett, Jacob (Amanda) Engelhart, Noah Engelhart, Christian, Carson and Caelyn Kaiser. She is also survived by a sister-in-law, Marilyn Desing; and many relatives. She was preceded in death by her husband, John; her parents, Walter and Alma Krohn; mother-in-law, Margaret Barrett (nee Bingham) and father-in-law, Miles Barrett; three brothers and a sister-in-law, Walter Krohn Jr., Roger Krohn and Fred (Marion) Krohn; and nephews, Dale Krohn and Mike Millard.

Visitation will take place at GUNDERSON OREGON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1150 Park Street, Oregon, Wis. from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, and at GOOD SHEPHERD BY THE LAKE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1860 US Hwy 51, Stoughton, Wis. from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019.

A Memorial Service at church will begin at 11 a.m. on Friday. Christian burial at Oak Hill Cemetery in Lake Geneva, Wis. will be held at 3 p.m.

We would like to thank the caring staff, residents and her friends at the Milestone Senior Living facility for their compassionate care and friendship.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.gundersonfh.com.

Mom ~ Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure, you are loved beyond words and will be missed beyond measure. Love you always and forever, your loving family.

