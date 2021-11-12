Leona Anderson Garthwaite

by Obituaries

Leona Anderson Garthwaite, Born April 27, 1925, passed away peacefully on October 31, 2021, at home in Wisconsin Dells.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.

Leona was born in Spencer, Nebraska, to Alder Frank Anderson and Ruth (Olson) Anderson. She moved to Rockford, IL as a young woman. She lived with her aunt and uncle while she worked at Scandia Lumber Co. and eventually married Vic Dietmeier on March 8, 1947. She worked at St. Anthony’s Hospital, now known as OSF Medical Center from the mid 70’s until she retired in 2002, to care for her late husband, Richard Garthwaite.

Leona was a member of Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church along with several organizations, The Eastern Star-Cherry Valley Chapter, Daughters of the Nile, The Tebala Temple and the Alabet Patrol. She also was an avid bowler for over 70 years and was so proud of scoring two 525 series while in her early 80’s. She loved her family and would light up whenever they came to visit. She was so humble in so many ways while always looking at the glass as half full, never one to brag or boast, but somehow always managed to leave every person she met, better than when she was introduced to them. Her morning ritual of having coffee and cookies, to her evening “Happy Hour” with a glass of wine with cheese and crackers, always brought a big smile to her face along with going for Sunday rides in the country and stopping for ice cream while commenting about the beautiful scenery here in Wisconsin.

Leona is survived by her two children, Marcia L. Adrian (Michael) of Rockford, IL and Tim A. Dietmeier (Lori Buesing) of Wisconsin Dells, WI; grandchildren, Eric M. Adrian (Obi) of Nashotah, WI, Kelly E. Shapiro (Ryan) of Lake in the Hills, IL and Ashley R. McLendon of Roscoe, IL; great grand-children, Amelya Shapiro and Aria Adrian as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents: brothers; sisters; late husbands, Vic Dietmeier and Richard Garthwaite and her daughter and son-in-law, Denise R. and John C. McLendon.

A special mention to Ashley McLendon, who would visit her “Nana” as often as work allowed and that sure would always bring a huge smile to Leona’s face, as they had a very special bond and to Jennifer Allen, her Caregiver for over 21 months, who made her days brighter everyday with laughter and love. Finally, to Agrace Hospice Care, who were superb in making her final days comfortable with their exceptional care along with Picha Funeral Home inWisconsin Dells, for their wonderful service in handling all the arrangements.

If a memorial donation would like to be made in Leona’s honor, the family recommends Agrace Hospice Care in Madison, WI. These people work very hard every day at helping the elderly making their days so much brighter.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.