Leon “Skip” Marty

Site staff by Site staff

Leon Allen “Skip” Marty, age 79, of Dodgeville, passed away at Agrace HospiceCare on Sunday, March 8, 2020.

Skip was born January 15, 1941 in Dodgeville to Alta (Peterson) Marty and Albert Marty.

He attended Clay Hill Grade School and Barneveld High School. Skip was married August 5, 1961 to Sandra Harris at Perry Lutheran Church. They farmed in Clay Hill their first 4 years. In 1965, they moved to Dodgeville and Skip worked for 16 years at Farm & Fleet. In 1981, he opened Skip’s Sales & Service. Skip was a member of Grace Lutheran Church for 55 years and loved listening to old time country gospel music.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Laverne.

Skip is survived by his wife of 58 years, Sandra; his children, Brenda Marty Hall; Scott (Tammie) Marty; Bryan (Tari) Marty and Steven (Denise) Hawley; 15 grandchildren and one great granddaughter. He is also survived by four siblings, Joyce Aschliman; Sharon Jabs; Lois Simpson and Larry Marty.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 Noon on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Grace Lutheran Church in Dodgeville. Pastor Mark Williamson will officiate with burial in East Side Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church on Saturday beginning at 10:00 A.M.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Grace Lutheran Church or the Dodgeville Ambulance Service.

The Lulloff-Peterson-Houck Funeral Home, Dodgeville is serving the family.

Online condolences may be made at www.houckfuneralhomes.com

Lulloff-Peterson-Houck Funeral Home

Dodgeville 608-935-3628

www.houckfuneralhomes.com