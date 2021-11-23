Leo Chenal named Butkus Award finalist

by Zach Hanley

WISC-TV / Channel3000.com

MADISON, Wis. — Leon Chenal has been named one of six finalists for the Butkus Award, which is presented annually to the nation’s top linebacker.

Chenal leads the team in tackles (92), tackles for loss (15.5), and is second in sacks (6.5) while only playing in 9 games.

The Badger junior would be UW’s first collegiate player to win the award.

