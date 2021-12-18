Leo Chenal named Badgers MVP ahead of Las Vegas Bowl trip

by Kyle Jones

Morry Gash Wisconsin's Leo Chenal stops Northwestern's Stephon Robinson Jr. for a loss during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Madison, Wis.

MADISON, Wis. – The Badgers are heading to Las Vegas at the end of the month, but before they go the team held its annual award banquet.

Linebacker Leo Chenal was named team MVP after a standout season where he was named Big Ten Linebacker of the Year.

RELATED: Badgers linebacker Leo Chenal named Big Ten Linebacker of the Year

The Butkus Award finalist registered 106 tackles, 17 tackles for a loss, and 7 sacks, adding 5 additional QB hits and forcing 2 fumbles in just 10 games.

Chenal’s partner at linebacker, Jack Sanborn, was named Wisconsin’s Defensive Player of the Year.

Both Chenal and Sanborn were named first-team All-Big Ten this season.

Chenal’s brother John was given the Tom Wiesner Award, which honors a Wisconsin-born athlete who shows loyalty, hard work, spirit, and dedication to the team.

Freshman running back Braelon Allen was also rewarded for his breakout performance.

The Fond du Lac native was named Offensive Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year.

Allen rushed for over 1100 yards and scored 12 touchdowns this season.

Kicker Collin Larsh won Special Teams Player of the Year. He was the only placekicker for the Badgers this season and made 15 of his 20 attempts.

Matt Henningsen, the former walk-on, was named Comeback Player of the Year, after making 31 tackles and 3 sacks this season.

The Badgers will wrap up their season on December 30, when they take on Arizona State in Las Vegas.

