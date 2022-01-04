Leo Chenal declares for the NFL Draft

MADISON, Wis. — It didn’t take Leo Chenal long to make his decision after the Las Vegas Bowl. The Big Ten Linebacker of the Year will forgo his senior season at Wisconsin and enter the NFL Draft.


Chenal broke the news on social media saying, “growing up as a kid in Wisconsin it’s everyone’s dream to wear the W on the side of your helmet and play in Camp Randall”.


His final season in Madison was one to remember. Chenal led the Badgers in tackles (115) and TFLs (18.5) and was second on the team in sacks (8) and he did it in only 11 games.

