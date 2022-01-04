Leo Chenal declares for the NFL Draft

by Zach Hanley

WISC-TV / Channel3000.com

MADISON, Wis. — It didn’t take Leo Chenal long to make his decision after the Las Vegas Bowl. The Big Ten Linebacker of the Year will forgo his senior season at Wisconsin and enter the NFL Draft.

“Growing up in Wisconsin, it’s everyone’s dream to wear the W” What a year it’s been for Leo Chenal.

115 Tackles

18.5 TFL

8 Sacks#B1G Linebacker of the Year Now it’s on to the #NFLDraft2022 for the kid from “Gburg” #Badgers https://t.co/zMVS53jBkY — Zach Hanley (@ZachHanley2) January 4, 2022



Chenal broke the news on social media saying, “growing up as a kid in Wisconsin it’s everyone’s dream to wear the W on the side of your helmet and play in Camp Randall”.

“He’s nuts. Crazy and really good.” That was Jake Ferguson after Leo Chenal’s stat line vs. Army: 17 tackles, 2.5 TFL, sack, and forced fumble. Crazy. Really good. Now on to the NFL. #Badgers #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/atHbO9pie9 — Zach Hanley (@ZachHanley2) January 4, 2022



His final season in Madison was one to remember. Chenal led the Badgers in tackles (115) and TFLs (18.5) and was second on the team in sacks (8) and he did it in only 11 games.

